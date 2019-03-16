Road Closures Announced For Rockland County AOH St. Patrick's Parade

The 2019 Rockland County Ancient Order of Hibernian’s St. Patrick’s Parade is scheduled for Sunday, March 17 at 1:30 p.m. and will necessitate a series of road closures and diversions.

The parade route is as follows:

Starts at the south entrance/exit of the Pfizer parking lot

East onto E. Crooked Hill Road

South onto N. Middletown Road

West onto E. Central Avenue

South onto S. Main Street

Ends after turning onto S. Main Street

The roads in this route are scheduled to close no later than 12:30 p.m.

Street parking is available in the Pearl River area. However, any vehicles that are found to impede traffic are subject to ticketing and towing, so ensure that your vehicle is parked safely and legally.

Furthermore, handicapped parking will be available in the parking lot of the Key Bank located at 93 N. Middletown Road as well as the Municipal Parking Lot at the corner of N. William St and E. Washington Ave.

Rockland Coach bus services will also be diverted after the 11A and 11C buses pass through Pearl River at 12 p.m. These buses will travel through Route 304 to N. Middletown Road, with regular service in the area scheduled to resume at 6 p.m.

It should also be noted that the only locations to catch the Rockland Coach bus in the Pearl River area during the diversion are at N. Middletown Road at Route 304 and W. Washington Avenue at Route 304.

The No. 20 bus between Pearl River and the Rockland Psychiatric Center will operate, but it will bypass Central Avenue via Route 304 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

