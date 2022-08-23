Risk Of Kidnappings, Violent Crime Prompts US State Department To Issue Mexico Travel Advisory

A new travel advisory has been issued for Americans who may be planning on heading to Mexico, warning them of "violent crime and kidnapping.”

The US State Department advisory comes after incidents of vandalism, looting, and other crimes in the northern part of the Mexican state of Baja California, including the city of Tijuana, along the southern-most border of California.

"Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico," the advisory states, noting that the US government "has limited ability to provide emergency services" to US citizens in many areas of Mexico, "as travel by US government employees to certain areas is prohibited or restricted."

The advisory notes that in many Mexican states, "local emergency services are limited outside the state capital or major cities."

Of particular concern is the high number of homicides in the non-tourist areas of Tijuana, the advisory says.

To view the full travel advisory from the State Department, click here.

