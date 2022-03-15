Retired Police Chief In Rockland County Dies

A retired police chief who spent more than 40 years with his department in the Hudson Valley has died.

Kevin Nulty, who served as Orangetown police chief from 1997 until he retired in 2019, has died, according to an announcement from the Orangetown PBA on Monday, March 14.

Nulty joined the police department as an officer in 1976.

"For 43 years he served our community proudly, with 23 of them being Chief," Orangetown PBA said. "Our membership sends our prayers to his wife Ann and his family during this difficult time, and our condolences to those who knew and loved him.

