Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Here's How Many Are Without Power In Rockland
News

Residents In Four Hudson Valley Counties Report Seeing Venomous Caterpillars

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Hickory tussock moth caterpillars have been found in four Hudson Valley counties.
Hickory tussock moth caterpillars have been found in four Hudson Valley counties. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Venomous caterpillars have been reported across New York and in several counties in the Hudson Valley.

Hickory tussock moth caterpillars - which have been described as “fuzzy, white and black caterpillars that are often very apparent in the fall, sometimes in large numbers, by officials. When their hairs get stuck on one’s skin, a person may develop a rash.

According to officials, the rash is similar to poison ivy. It may also lead to difficulty breathing and vomiting.

To date, Hickory tussock moth caterpillars have been reported in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties. They were also found in other areas upstate.

“Hickory tussock moths use their hairs for defense – the hairs are barbed, easily detach, and can become embedded in the skin, eyes, or mucous membranes of potential predators,” according to officials with Penn State. “When they spin their cocoons, the caterpillars incorporate the hairs into the silk so that the cocoons are also protected.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.