North Rockland Daily Voice
Reports Of Mountain Lion Sighting Prompt NY DEC Investigation

Nicole Valinote
A trail cam photo of the animal people thought was a mountain lion
Photo Credit: Facebook/NYS Department of Environmental Conservation
A photo of the cutout of a mountain lion the DEC placed at the location Photo Credit: Facebook/NYS Department of Environmental Conservation
A photo of the cutout of a mountain lion the DEC placed at the location Photo Credit: Facebook/NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

New York State officials shared the results of an investigation prompted by reports that a mountain lion was caught on a trail camera in the region.

In an announcement on Thursday, July 14, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said it received a number of calls to investigate after a trail camera in Western New York showed what was believed to be a mountain lion.

The DEC said its environmental conservation officers and wildlife staff worked with the homeowner to place a cutout of an average-sized mountain lion in the same location.

Officials shared photos from the investigation and reported that the animal was noticeably smaller than a mountain lion, and it was actually a cat.

