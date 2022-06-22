Report: Police Decline To Press Charges In HS Bullying Incident In Region

Students accused of photographing special needs students using the bathroom at a Northern Westchester high school will not face criminal charges, ABC 7 reports.

The Bedford Police Department told the outlet they investigated the incidents at Fox Lane High School and decided against pressing charges, saying it wasn’t what the victims’ families wanted.

The Bedford Central School District first notified parents on March 31, 2022, saying a “disturbing incident” had violated the privacy of some students.

Parents of at least four boys claimed that bullies had taken videos and posed for selfies with their children as they used the urinals.

But one parent told ABC 7 the first incident actually happened weeks before the district’s revelation, and said they only found out about it when a teacher mentioned it in passing.

Two families eventually teamed up and posted flyers on social media offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the students responsible for the pictures.

Within hours, students came forward with five pictures. Several of the photos showed the perpetrators’ faces, the outlet reports.

Along with the photo evidence, school administrators used surveillance footage to identify and suspend the involved students.

In August 2021, The Bedford School Board unanimously agreed to hire an independent third-party consultant to determine how the district can improve its policies, culture, and training “to protect the safety and privacy of all students.”

The district has also hired an attorney to investigate the incidents.

Click here for the full story from ABC 7.

