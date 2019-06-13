Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Registered Sex Offender Convicted Of Abusing Two Girls Reports Move To Pearl River

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Patrick Griffin
Patrick Griffin Photo Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

A registered sex offender convicted of sexually abusing two girls under the age of 10 has reported a move in Rockland County.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert this week to residents in Rockland regarding the residency of 61-year-old Patrick Griffin, who has reported a move from Tupper Lake to South Main Street in Pearl River.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Griffin as a level two threat, which means he is at "moderate risk of a repeat offense."

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Griffin has sexual contact with a 6-year-old and 9-year-old girl in April 1998 in Coxsackie. He was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in November that year and sentenced to a term of between 18 months to three years in prison.

Further info on Griffin from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services can be accessed after entering the code in the CAPTCHA box found by clicking here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.