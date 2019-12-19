Contact Us
News

Registered Sex Offender Admits To Sex Assault Of 11-Year-Old In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Jeremiah C. Hochteil
Jeremiah C. Hochteil Photo Credit: NY Department Of Criminal Justice Services

A registered sex offender has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in the area, officials said.

Orange County resident Jeremiah Hochteil, 35, of Montgomery, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to two counts of first-degree rape, admitting as part of the plea that he had sexual contact and intercourse with one victim earlier this year and another in 2004.

According to Town of Montgomery Police Investigator Stephen Ragni. the girl was assaulted between July and August, multiple times.

As part of his plea, Hochteil is expected to receive a term of 10 years in prison on each charge. Due to his status as a sexual offender, he had faced 19 years in prison for each charge.

In addition to prison time, Hochteil is subject to more than $1,000 in fines. His victims were also given orders of protection and Hochteil will serve between 15 and 25 years of post-release supervision when he gets out of prison.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Hochteil as a level two threat, which means he is at "moderate risk of a repeat offense." He has also been designated as a predicate sex offender.

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Hochteil sexually abused a 13-year-old in 2002. He was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse by forcible compulsion in October 2003 and sentenced to 10 years probation and six months in local jail. He’s now under the jurisdiction of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Hochteil is being held without bail at the Orange County Jail. He will remain behind bars until he is sentenced on March 19 next year.

