Recall Issued For These Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Products

A limited quantity of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream products have been recalled due to undeclared allergens.

Unilever announced that it is voluntarily recalling Ben & Jerry’s “Coconut Seven Layer Bar” and “Chunky Monkey” pints, which may contain tree nuts including almonds, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts that are not declared in the ingredient list or allergy information list.

According to the FDA, both products include a “Contains Walnuts” and a “May contain other tree nuts” label on the back of the pack, though people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to the undeclared tree nuts run the risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.

The affected Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk product is sold in a tub containing 2.4 gallons with a Consumer UPC of 076840104246 and best by date of SEP1520BJ4. The affected Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey pint is sold in a pint tub (473 mL) with a Consumer UPC of 076840100354 and best by dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2, or AUG3020BH2.

The recalled products were shipped nationwide and sold in retail stores and wholesale ice cream shops. None of the recalled products were shipped outside the country. There have been no reports of adverse reactions or illnesses by customers consuming the product.

The FDA noted that “no other container sizes or best by dates of Ben & Jerry’s products – besides these specific lots of Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk and Chunky Monkey pints – are affected by this voluntary recall, including other Pint Slices, pints or any other products served in Ben & Jerry's franchised Scoop Shops.”

