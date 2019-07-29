Recall Issued For Ready-To-Eat Sausage Products

Check your refrigerators.

Michigan-based Kent Quality Foods announced it is recalling approximately 48,681 pounds of ready-to-eat police sausage and beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of pink rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The recalled items were packaged on June 17 and June 20, and include 36-ounce packages containing three 12-ounce, individually wrapped pieces of “Teton Waters Ranch Cooked Uncured Police Sausage Made With Beef.”

Items subject to recall have a use/freeze by date of Sept. 26, or Sept. 29 this year. Recalled items have the establishment number “EST. 5694” on the product packaging.

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered following two complaints from retailers earlier this month.

There have been no reported illnesses or adverse reactions by consumers who used the products, though the recall has been labeled as a Class I, which means it “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

