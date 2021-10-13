Recall Issued For Ready-To-Eat Pork Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Thousands of pounds of smoked pork barbecue products shipped to schools are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

Tennessee-based Nick's Famous Bar-B-Q is recalling approximately 3,140 pounds of ready-to-eat smoked pork barbecue products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen hickory smoked pork barbecue products were produced on Tuesday, Sept. 7, packaged, and shipped out the following day.

Products subject to recall include 20-pound boxes of “Nick’s FAMOUS Hickory Smoked Pork Bar-B-Q” with a case code of 23452 and a use-by date of 09/2022.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. 17863” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials noted that the items were distributed to institutions, including school locations, though it was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during an assessment of the establishment's production records.

No confirmed reports of adverse reaction due to consumption of the products subject to the recall have been announced.

According to FSIS, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and their newborns.

Less commonly, others outside those risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria affects approximately 1,600 Americans each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

