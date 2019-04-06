Recall Issued For Ready-To-Eat Chicken Soup Product

A ready-to-eat soup product is being recalled by the USDA due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen that was shipped throughout the country.

Massachusetts-based Blount Fine Foods is recalling an undetermined amount of the soup due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The institutional, frozen “Chicken & Poblano Pepper Soup” items, which were labeled incorrectly as “Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup,” were produced on Jan. 24, 2019.

The recalled item is eight-pound cases containing two bags of “Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup” with a “Use By 01242020 LOT 01242019 28A” lot code. The plastic bags inside the case are labeled as “Chicken & Poblano Pepper Soup” but do not identify a list of ingredients. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-19449A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurant distributor locations nationwide.

The problem was made aware to the USDA following a complaint from a consumer that led to an investigation. There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions to consuming the product.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

According to FSIS, the organization is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ or restaurants’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers or restaurants who have purchased these products have been urged not to use or serve them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

