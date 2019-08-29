Recall Issued For Ready-To-Eat Chicken Salad Products

Hundreds of pounds of a ready-to-eat chicken salad product is being recalled due to an undeclared nut allergen that was not listed on the label.

San Antonio-based Bakkavor Foods USA announced a recall of 1,913 pounds of “Curry Chicken Salad” products but contain Tarragon Chicken Salad products, which contain pecans, a known tree nut allergen.

The items subject to recall were produced on August 20, 2019. The recalled items are 12-ounce clear plastic squared containers of “Simply Eat Her Meal Simple Curry Chicken Salad” with a best by” date of Aug. 28, 2019.

The USDA said that the problem was discovered by the company during a review of production records.

According to the USDA, this is a Class I recall, which means it “ is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

There has been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions to the consumption of the chicken salad products.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.