Recall Issued For Ready-To-Eat Beef Patty Products

Thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat beef patty products are being recalled due to the possible presence of metal inside.

Wisconsin-based OSI Industries is recalling 4,218 pounds of products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, namely metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The recalled items were produced on Aug. 10 and shipped to retailers throughout the country.

FSIS said that the recalled items are 38-pound bulk-lined boxes of frozen, ready-to-eat “Char-Broiled Beef Patties (Caramel Color Added)” with lot code 22219. The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 1300” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall has been classified as “Class I,” which means it “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reaction from consumers eating the beef patties, though FSIS noted that it “is concerned that some product may be in freezers of firms that further process the product. Further processing firms that have purchased the product are urged not to distribute them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

