Recall Issued For Ramen Product Sold Nationally

A ramen product sold nationwide is being recalled due to potential Listeria contamination.

Veggie Noodle Co. announced it is recalling its Cece’s Veggie Co. brand Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth sold in 11.5-ounce containers with a UPC of 5228700653.

According to the FDA, the recalled products were sold at retail stores nationally, and are being recalled because the separately packaged egg - branded Peckish - that is included in the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No other Cece’s brand products are subject to the recall. The FDA noted that Veggie Noodle is “issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution, due to a recall by a provider of the eggs, Almark Foods, used in the product.”

There have been no reports of any illnesses or adverse reactions from anyone consuming the recalled product, though an illness outbreak appears to be associated with eggs supplied by Almark Foods that were ingredients in foods produced by other companies.

The FDA noted that Veggie Noodle has contacted all affected customers to confirm that the recalled product has been removed from store shelves.

According to health officials, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a "serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria impacts 1,600 U.S. citizens each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people suffer from spiking fevers, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

