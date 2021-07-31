Recall Issued For Portable Generators Due To Finger Amputation, Crushing Hazards

About 321,000 portable generators have been recalled after multiple reports of injuries related to the product.

This recall involves 6500-watt and 8000-watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E, as well as HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators.

The generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The generators have two wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move the generator.

An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Generac has received eight reports of injuries, seven resulting in finger amputations and one in finger crushing.

For a rundown of model numbers involved in the recall, and more information, click here.

