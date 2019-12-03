Recall Issued For Pork, Turkey Products Due To Misbranding

Nearly 125,000 pounds of pork bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products are being recalled due to undeclared allergens.

Blue Gass Quality Meats is recalling approximately 121,083 pounds of products that contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the products’ labels, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

Items subject to recall were produced between Oct. 29 last year and Tuesday, Nov. 19, this year. The products being recalled have the establishment number “P-7417” or “EST. 7417” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Recalled items include:

Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “BLUE GRASS CAJUN STYLE TURKEY BREAST” with sell-by dates from "7/1/19 to 1/9/20;"

Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “OLDE WORLD Cajun Style TURKEY BREAST” with sell-by dates from "7/1/19 to 1/1/20;"

Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “Robinson’s PREMIUM Cajun Style Turkey Breast” with sell-by dates from "7/12/19 to 1/16/20;"

Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “Troyer CAJUN STYLE TURKEY BREAST” with sell-by dates from "7/18/19 to 1/21/20;"

Various weights of vacuum-sealed packages containing “Troyer CAJUN STYLE BACON” with sell-by dates from "1/28/19 to 2/19/20."

The recall has been declared as “Class II,” which means it “is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.” The problem was discovered when the firm’s seasoning supplier notified them that the proprietary seasoning, which is not supposed to contain soy, actually contains soy lecithin.

There have been no reports of any consumers having an adverse reaction to consuming the recalled items.

According to FSIS, “(they are) concerned that some product may be in retailers’ deli and consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Retailers who have obtained these products are urged not to sell them. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

