North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Ronzoni Pasta Product

Zak Failla
Riviana Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling 19,931 cases of certain coded Ronzoni Smart Taste Extra-Wide Noodle
Riviana Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling 19,931 cases of certain coded Ronzoni Smart Taste Extra-Wide Noodle Photo Credit: FDA

Thousands of cases of a popular Ronzoni pasta product are being recalled.

Riviana Foods Inc. announced it is voluntarily recalling 19,931 cases of certain coded Ronzoni Smart Taste Extra-Wide Noodle cellophane packages that contain an egg noodle product.

The recall is due to an undeclared allergen.

The recalled items do not declare “egg” on the package, which is an ingredient in the noodle.

According to the FDA, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of a serious allergic reaction if they consume this product. The recalled products were distributed nationally from March through August this year.

No other Ronzoni pasta products are subject to the recall.

The FDA said that Riviana received one consumer complaint, but there have been no reports of illness or injury. The recall was initiated when it was discovered that product containing egg was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg.

The subsequent investigation found that the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in Riviana’s packaging review processes.

North Rockland Daily Voice

