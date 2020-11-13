Recall Issued For Popular Macaroni And Cheese Product

Thousands of pounds of a popular frozen macaroni and cheese snack that were sold to retailers nationwide are being recalled due to undeclared allergens.

Massachusetts-based Stuffed Foods announced it will be recalling 1,818 “Mac & Cheese Bites” which may actually contain “Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers,” that contain soy and may lead to an allergic reaction.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the problem was discovered after receiving a customer complaint that the products had been switched.

Recalled items include 9.75-ounce cartons containing a plastic bag with 12 pieces of “Mac & Cheese Bites” and lot code 20272 or package code “BEST IF USED BY: MAR 22 2022” on the end panel of the carton.

The recall has been labeled as “Class II,” which means it is “a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.”

There have been no confirmed reports of any illnesses or adverse reactions to consumers eating the product, though FSIS noted that they may be in some people’s freezers.

