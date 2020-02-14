Recall Issued For Popular Gravy Mix

A popular gravy mix product sold in food stores nationwide is being recalled due to undeclared allergens.

McCormick & Company is voluntarily recalling an undisclosed amount of one-ounce Sunny Select Au Jus gravy mix pouches due to an unlabeled dairy allergen that could make some consumers sick, the FDA announced.

The items subject to recall have the UPC “717544135500” and “Best By” dates of either Dec. 8, 2021 or Dec. 9, 2021.

Retailers have been advised to remove the items from their shelves and distribution centers. There have been no reports of any consumers suffering adverse reactions from using the product.

Consumers have been told not to return the product to the store it was purchased, and instead to dispose of the items.

