Recall Issued For Popular Frozen Vegetable Product Due To Metal, Rocks

A pair of reported injuries to consumers has led to a national recall of a popular frozen vegetable product.

Conagra Brands announced a voluntary recall of "Birds Eye Broccoli Tots" that were sold in 12-ounce packages with specific best buy dates due to the potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments in the product.

To date, there have been two reports of dental damage associated with the recalled vegetable product. The recall was initiated by Conagra following multiple reports from consumers regarding the issue.

The 12-ounce bags of frozen, breaded broccoli tots have best-by dates through November 2022 so there is concern that consumers may still have the product in their home freezers.

According to the FDA, the affected products include packages with best by dates Aug. 11-12, 2022, Aug. 19-25, 2022, Nov. 10, 2022, and Nov. 17, 2022.

The case UPC is 20-0-14500-00125- 6 and the item UPC is 00-0-14500-00125- 2.

No other Birds Eye products are impacted by the recall.

“Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” according to the Conagra recall notice.

