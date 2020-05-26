Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
Breaking News: COVID-19? Westchester, Rockland County Execs Share Thoughts On Day 1 Of Reopening
Recall Issued For Popular Chicken, Turkey Bowl Products

Zak Failla
More than 275,000 pounds of chicken and turkey products have been recalled due to the potential of extraneous materials. Photo Credit: USDA
More than 275,000 pounds of not ready-to-eat chicken and turkey bowl products are being recalled due to the potential it was packaged with extraneous materials.

Last month, Conagra Brands recalled 130,763 pounds of chicken products that may contain extraneous material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

This week, FSIS announced that the recall was being expanded to include a total of 276,872 pounds of not-ready-to-eat chicken and turkey bowl products that may contain small rocks.

The scope of the recall was expanded to include Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro Bowls, Healthy Choice Power Bowls Unwrapped Burrito Scramble Power Bowls, and Healthy Choice Power Bowls Turkey Sausage & Egg Scramble Power Bowls produced on various dates.

The products were produced at two different establishments.

Recalled items:

  • 9.5-ounce cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006006620 and best by date of Dec. 1, 2020. The product bears the establishment number “P-115” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.
  • 7.2-ounce cartons containing “Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500082, lot code 5009002920, and best if used by date of Oct. 25, 2020. The product bears the establishment number “P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.
  • 7.2-ounce cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500081, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of Oct. 26, 2020, on the label. The product bears the establishment number “P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.
  • 204-gram cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500202, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of OCT 26 2020 on the label. The product bears the establishment number “EST P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.
  • 204-gram cartons containing “Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500203, lot code 5009002920 and best if used by date of Oct. 25, 2020. The product bears the establishment number “EST P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

The recalled items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints about rocks being in the products and the firm then notified FSIS of the issue. There have no confirmed reports of adverse reactions by consumers.

The recall has been classified as “Class I,” which means it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

