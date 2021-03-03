Recall Issued For Popular Canned Beef Product

Nearly 300,000 pounds of canned corned beef products that were shipped across the country are being recalled due to a lack of federal inspection.

California-based Milky Way International Trading Corp., which was doing business as MW Polar, announced that it was recalling approximately 297,715 pounds of ready-to-eat canned corned beef products.

The recalled items were imported and distributed in the United States without the benefit of a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) import re-inspection.

FSIS said that the canned corned beef items were imported on various dates between June 6, 2020, and Thursday, Jan. 21.

Recalled items are labeled with various “Best Before” dates and the product cases are labeled with various shipping marks. A complete list from FSIS can be found here.

Items subject to recall bear “Australia Inspected” number “39” and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recall has been labeled as “Class I,” which means it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

According to FSIS, the problem was discovered after receiving a tip from an industry representative who advised that Milk Way did not undergo proper import re-inspection. There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions from consumers who ate the product.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries or in their refrigerators,” officials said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

