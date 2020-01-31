Recall Issued For Pepperoni Stuffed Pizza Sandwiches

Thousands of pounds of a popular frozen pizza product are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Astrochef LLC is recalling approximately 7,363 pounds of Banquet pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products that were mislabeled and contain undeclared soy, a known allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The products are labeled as 10-ounce pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products but may contain meatball stuffed pizza sandwich products inside the package.

Recalled items were produced between June 4 and July 3 last year. They were shipped to retailers nationwide.

The only item subject to the recall are 10-ounce cartons containing “Banquet Mega Sandwiches Pepperoni Stuffed Pizza” with a lot code of 5659915510 and “best if used by” date of May 29, 2020; or a lot code of 5659918410 and “best if used by” date of June 27, 2020. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46299” printed on the package next to the lot code

According to FSIS, the problem was discovered when the firm received complaints about products labeled as Mega Sandwich Pepperoni Stuffed Pizza that contained a meatball stuffed pizza sandwich product.

The recall has been labeled “Class I,” with a “high” health risk, meaning it “ is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” though there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

