Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Recall Issued For Nearly 320,000 Ford Vehicles Due To Faulty Drive Shafts

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
2019 Ford Expeditions were among the 320,000 vehicles recalled by Ford.
2019 Ford Expeditions were among the 320,000 vehicles recalled by Ford. Photo Credit: Ford

Ford announced three different recalls in North America that will affect four models, totaling nearly 320,000 vehicles.

The automaker is recalling certain 2015 through 2017 Ford Transit vehicles, 2019 Ford Edge vehicles and 2019 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

According to the company, the Ford Transit recall is due to the driveshaft's flexible coupling cracking as wear and tear on the vehicle increases, which may result in noise and vibration. Driving with a cracked coupling could lead to loss of power or unintended vehicle movement, and the potential separation of the driveshaft could lead to accidents and injury.

The Ford Transit recall impacted approximately 293,558 vehicles nationwide.

The  Ford Edge is being recalled due to a defect in seat belts that may keep them from snapping tight to hold occupants in place in a crash. That recall affects 366 vehicles in the U.S. and 65 in Canada. Another 18 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigators are being recalled because their rear toe link fastener, a piece of equipment that stabilizes the rear of the car and keeps wheels on the ground during turns, may not have been properly fastened during assembly, Ford said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.