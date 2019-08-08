Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Suspects In Maserati Ram Clarkstown PD Cruiser During Escape Attempt, Police Say
News

Recall Issued For Meat, Poultry Products

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Top Taste Food Warehouse, a Brooklyn-based establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of pork and chicken dumpling product. Photo Credit: USDA
Top Taste Food Warehouse, a Brooklyn-based establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of pork and chicken dumpling product. Photo Credit: USDA

A Brooklyn-based company is recalling pork and chicken dumpling products that were never properly inspected.

Top Taste Food Warehouse is recalling an undisclosed amount of dumplings that were produced, packed, and distributed without receiving a USDA inspection and using a mark of inspection without authorization, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen dumpling products being recalled were produced between July 30 last year and Wednesday, July 31, when the problem was discovered as FSIS officials conducted surveillance activities.

Recalled items include:

  • 136-oz (8.5-lbs) plastic bags containing approximately 100 pieces of “TOP TASTE PORK & VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS.”
  • 136-oz (8.5-lbs) plastic bags containing approximately 100 pieces of “TOP TASTE CHICKEN & VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS.”The products subject to the recall have the establishment number “EST. 19856” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to wholesalers throughout New York.

The FSIS classified the recall as Class I, which means it “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions from consumers.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.