Recall Issued For Meat, Poultry Products

A Brooklyn-based company is recalling pork and chicken dumpling products that were never properly inspected.

Top Taste Food Warehouse is recalling an undisclosed amount of dumplings that were produced, packed, and distributed without receiving a USDA inspection and using a mark of inspection without authorization, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen dumpling products being recalled were produced between July 30 last year and Wednesday, July 31, when the problem was discovered as FSIS officials conducted surveillance activities.

Recalled items include:

136-oz (8.5-lbs) plastic bags containing approximately 100 pieces of “TOP TASTE PORK & VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS.”

136-oz (8.5-lbs) plastic bags containing approximately 100 pieces of “TOP TASTE CHICKEN & VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS.”The products subject to the recall have the establishment number “EST. 19856” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to wholesalers throughout New York.

The FSIS classified the recall as Class I, which means it “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions from consumers.

