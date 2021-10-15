Contact Us
Recall Issued For Ground Turkey Products Due To Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

One of the recalled products.
One of the recalled products. Photo Credit: Butterball

More than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products are being recalled after an inspection found that they might be contaminated with blue plastic.

Butterball, LLC recalled about 14,107 pounds of products produced on Tuesday, Sept. 28, according to an announcement from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

View the product labels here.

The following products are included in the recall:

  • 2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all-natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.
  • 3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

FSIS reportedly received complaints from consumers about pieces of blue plastic embedded in the ground turkey.

The announcement said there haven’t been any confirmed reports of injuries linked to the recalled products.

Those who purchased the products are urged not to consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call the Butterball Consumer Hotline at 800-288-8372.

