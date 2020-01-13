Recall Issued For Frozen Burrito Products

A recall has been issued for hundreds of pounds of frozen burrito products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Culinary International, LLC, announced it is recalling approximately 626 pounds of egg burrito products labeled as chicken burrito products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The products contain eggs, a known allergen, which was not declared on the product label.

Items subject to recall were produced on Sept. 10 last year and include six-ounce packages of “evol. CILANTRO LIME CHICKEN BURRITO” with lot code B9253 J1 P6009 and “BEST BY 03 MAR 2021CB” represented on the label, and Item #00300, Lot CB03031C11 and “BB: 03MAR2021-CB” on the case.”

According to the USDA, the products being recalled have the establishment number “P-6009” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the case, and on the back of the immediate packaging with the lot code. The items were shipped to retailers nationwide.

The problem was discovered after FSIS and the firm received consumer complaints reporting that the cilantro lime chicken burritos were actually egg burritos.

The USDA has defined the recall as “Class I,” which means it “ is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions from consumers eating the products. Those who have purchased the products have been instructed not to consume them, and to throw them away or return the burritos.

