Recall Issued For Enoki Mushrooms Due To Possible Health Risk

Zak Failla
The FDA has issued a recall for Enoki mushrooms due to a potential health risk. Photo Credit: FDA
A Brooklyn-based company is recalling Enoki mushrooms that were imported from Korea which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The FDA announced that H&C Food Inc. is recalling 7.05-ounce Enoki mushrooms that were important from Green Co. and distributed to supermarkets in New York, Maryland, and Virginia.

The mushrooms subject to recall were distributed between Saturday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, March 5.

According to the FDA, the mushrooms were sold in a clear plastic packaging with a green label, UPC code of 831211204181, and “H&C Food Inc.” on the back of the package.

The recall was the result of an FDA investigation into the potential contamination of Enoki mushrooms from Green Co. Ltd. H&C Food Inc. has ceased the distribution of the product as FDA and the company continues their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Health officials said that consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria impacts 1,600 U.S. citizens each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

