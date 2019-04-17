Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
News

Recall Issued For Chewy Chips Ahoy!

Zak Failla
Chewy Chips Ahoy! products have been recalled after some consumers had adverse reactions.
Chewy Chips Ahoy! products have been recalled after some consumers had adverse reactions. Photo Credit: File

Bags of Chewy Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookies are being recalled nationwide after an “unexpected solidified ingredient” was found in certain products.

Mondelez Global LLC - the parent company of Nabisco - announced that it is recalled 13-ounce packages of the popular product after there were reports of potential adverse effects from consumers eating the Chips Ahoy! cookies.

According to reports, in some instances, while the cookies were being made, the cornstarch did not fully incorporate into the mixing procedure and ultimately solidified when it was baked.

The recalled products have the UPC 044000032234 and “use by” dates on Sept. 7, Sept. 8, Sept. 14 and Sept. 15.

"The vast majority of consumers have not reported adverse events with respect to the product in the four code dates recalled," a Mondelēz spokesperson stated. "However, a small number of consumers have reported gagging, choking or dental injury, but none of these reports have been confirmed at this time.”

