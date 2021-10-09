Recall Issued For Canned Beef Products Due To Possible High Levels Of Lead

About 525,000 pounds of canned beef with gravy products that may be contaminated with unsafe levels of lead are being recalled.

Crider Foods cited a spice mix used from an outside supplier as the reason for the recall, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The canned beef with gravy product items were produced on Oct. 22, 2020, and March 15, 2021 production dates.

View the product labels here.

A list of the products subject to recall is as follows:

12-oz. cans of “Hargis House ROAST BEEF AND GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Clover Valley FULLY COOKED ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Kroger ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Hostess ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Laura Lynn roast beef WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “ARMOUR Roast Beef WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “HARVEST CREEK Roast Beef with Gravy” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 31812” on the can. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the FSIS said.

FSIS said it is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ pantries.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," FSIS said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

