Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: IDs Released For Pilot, Passengers In Plane Crash Near Hudson Valley Regional Airport
News

Recall Issued For Brand Of Breaded Poultry Products

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Koch Foods, a Fairfield, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 743 pounds of fully cooked boneless chicken bites due to misbranding and undeclared allergens
Koch Foods, a Fairfield, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 743 pounds of fully cooked boneless chicken bites due to misbranding and undeclared allergens Photo Credit: USDA

Hundreds of pounds of a fully cooked boneless chicken bite product are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Koch Foods, based out of Fairfield, Ohio, is recalling 743 pounds of products that contain soy, milk, and eggs, which were not cleared on the label.

The frozen, fully cooked breaded boneless chicken bites were labeled as fully cooked chicken strips and were produced on May 31.

Recalled items include 40-ounce. plastic bags containing fully cooked breaded boneless chicken bites that were labeled “Schwan’s Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Breast Strips” with lot code YN91518412L1.

The bags may be separate or in cardboard box cases labeled “Boneless Chicken Bites” with a timestamp of 20:55 to 21:50. The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. P-20795” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a complaint from a customer reporting that the chicken products were incorrectly labeled.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the chicken product. The recall has been classified as a Class I, which means it is “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.