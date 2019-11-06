Contact Us
News

Recall Issued For Beef Tamale Products Due To Mislabeling

Beef tamale products have been recalled due to mislabeling. Photo Credit: File
Beef tamale products have been recalled due to mislabeling. Photo Credit: USDA

Nearly 2,000 pounds of beef tamale products have been recalled due to misbranding concerns, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced this week.

Texas-based Padrino Foods, LLC, announced that it is recalling 1,931 pounds of products that are labeled as beef and sirloin tamales, but contain pork inside the package.

The recalled items were produced on May 8 and have the establishment number “EST. 13136” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the USDA, the recalled items are 60-ounce packages that contain Patrino Foods Beef & Sirloin Tamales Homestyle in corn husks.” They have a “sell-by” date of Dec. 27, 2019.

The problem was discovered by a customer who notified the firm of the misbranding error. The recall has been labeled a Class II, which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.”

