North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Killer Of 16-Year-Old Pearl River Girl Back Behind Bars After Arrest For Parole Violation
Recall Issued For Beef Stick Products

Zak Failla
CM&R Inc., a St. Paul, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 25 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stick products
Photo Credit: USDA

Ready-to-eat beef stick products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that St. Paul-based CM&R is recalling approximately 25 pounds of products that contain milk, a known allergen, which was not declared on the product’s label.

The ready-to-eat beef snack stick items are labeled as “Smoked & Uncured Maple Beef Snack Sticks” products but contain “Smoked & Uncured Mild Beef Sticks with Cheddar Cheese” products. The items were produced on June 19 this year.

According to FSIS, the products subject to recall are six-ounce plastic vacuum-packed packages of “Market Sausages Smoked & Uncured Maple Beef Snack Sticks” with a lot code of 1712019 and “sell by” of Oct. 15. The products subject to recall have an establishment number of “EST 45394” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials said that the problem was discovered when FSIS inspectors determined that the firm had received a consumer complaint reporting that the product was incorrectly labeled.

The recall has been classified as Level I, which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” though there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions of death due to the consumption of the product.

