Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Recall Issued For Beef, Poultry Products

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Fieldsource Food Systems is recalling nearly 13,000 pounds of diced beef and chicken products.
Fieldsource Food Systems is recalling nearly 13,000 pounds of diced beef and chicken products. Photo Credit: FieldSource.com

Nearly 13,000 pounds of diced beef and chicken products have been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Fieldsource Food Systems, based out of California, is recalling approximately 12,953 pounds of products that contain wheat, which is not declared on the product label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The recalled items were produced between June 9 and July 10. The beef products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 45141” and the chicken products bear establishment number “P-45141” inside the USDA marks of inspection. The problem was discovered during a routine label verification performed by FSIS.

Recalled items include:

20-pound boxes containing four unmarked 5-pound plastic bags with “Fieldsource Food Systems, Inc. Northgate Market Marinated Beef Cubes” and lot codes 061019 through 071019 represented on the label.

20-pound boxes containing four unmarked 5-pound plastic bags with “Fieldsource Food Systems, Inc. Northgate Market Marinated Chicken Cubes” and lot codes 061019 through 071019 represented on the label.

The recall has been classified as Class II, which means “there is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product,” though there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or illnesses from those consuming the recalled items.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.