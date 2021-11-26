Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Recall Issued For Antiperspirant Products Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Joe Lombardi
A look at the recalled products.
Antiperspirant products are being recalled because of a cancer-causing chemical.

Old Spice says it is voluntarily recalling the aerosol spray products that were sold in stores nationwide and online due to the presence of the chemical compound benzene in some products. 

"Daily exposure to the level of benzene detected would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences and we are conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution," Old Spice said in a statement.

UPC descriptions for the recalled products are as follows:

  • 012044001912 Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz
  • 012044044759 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz
  • 037000729747 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz
  • 037000730347 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz
  • 037000749479 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12/3.8oz
  • 037000695714 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz
  • 037000695707 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz
  • 012044048535 Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

Customers can request a refund by:

