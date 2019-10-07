Recall Issued For 35,000 Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Pork, Beef Gravy Products Shipped To Popeyes

More than 35,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and beef gravy products shipped to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurants are being recalled due to potential contamination concerns.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Fairmont Foods, Inc. is recalling 35,145 pounds of products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear pliable plastic.

The frozen food products were produced on May 2 and the recall includes 45-lb. cases containing nine 5-pound plastic bags of “Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Pork Tasso And Ground Beef Gravy” with the Product Code 1F0112, Use By: 050220, and a time stamp ranging from 1615 to 0022.

FSIS noted that the products subject to the recall have the establishment number “EST. 2WM.” The firm initially contacted FSIS to notify them of the recall after receiving a complaint from a consumer who found a piece of soft plastic in the product.

The recall has been classified as a Class II, which means its a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the recalled products. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these ready-to-eat products.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.