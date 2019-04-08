Recall Announced For Sandwich Products Shipped Nationwide

More than 55,000 pounds of stuffed sandwich products are being recalled due to possible pieces of plastic inside, the USDA announced.

North Carolina-based J&J Snack Foods Handhelds Corp. announced that it is recalling approximately 56,578 pounds of products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, including semi-transparent plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).Recalled items include:

9-ounce carton packages containing two stuffed pepperoni sandwiches with “Bremer Classic Pepperoni Pizza Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “Aug. 12, 2020” or “Aug. 13, 2020” on the label.

9-ounce carton packages containing two ham and cheese sandwiches with “Bremer Classic Ham & Cheese Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “Aug. 12, 2020” or “Aug. 13, 2020” on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 27231” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was identified when the organization received multiple consumer complaints. FSIS was first notified on Wednesday, April 3. There have been no reports of injury or illness stemming from the consumption of the products, though FSIS stated that it was concerned the product may be frozen in consumers’ freezers.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

