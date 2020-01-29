Recall Alert Issued For Fish Products Shipped To New York

Thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat fish products shipped to New York that were illegally imported and not properly inspected upon shipment to the United States are being recalled.

California-based Golden Pearl Trading Corporation - doing business as Dandy Food Products - is recalling 12,054 pounds of imported Siluriformes products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

FSIS noted that the products were also imported from Singapore, a country ineligible to export ready-to-eat Siluriformes products to the U.S.

The 113-gram foil bags containing “Sugar Kid Salted Fish Skin” items that are subject to recall were produced between Sept. 26 and Dec. 24 last year. They were distributed to retailers in California, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

The recall has been classified as Class I, which means it “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

According to FSIS, the problem was discovered during routine surveillance activity of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumers eating the product.

