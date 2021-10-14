Real Estate Heir Robert Durst Sentenced For Execution-Style Murder Of Friend

Robert Durst, the nationally-known New York real estate heir, has been sentenced for the execution-style murder of a close confidante more than two decades ago.

Susan Berman, who was found dead inside her Beverly Hills home in Los Angeles, helped him cover up the disappearance of his wife, Kathie, in Northern Westchester County in 1982, in the hamlet of South Salem in the Town of Lewisboro.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, Durst, age 78 and in a wheelchair, was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole.

Prosecutors alleged that Durst confided in Berman that he killed Kathie Durst, then grew concerned that Berman was going to turn him in, prompting him to kill her.

Durst stated he never saw or heard from his wife again after seeing her on the train platform near their home on Jan. 31, 1982, despite telling investigators that he had called and spoken to her while she was at the couple’s Manhattan apartment.

“That was a lie," Durst stated. "I wanted to convince him that Kathie had gotten back."

