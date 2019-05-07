Contact Us
Ready-To-Eat Chicken Products Recalled Due To Misbranding

Zak Failla
Hundreds of pounds of a ready-to-eat chicken product have been recalled by the USDA.
Hundreds of pounds of a ready-to-eat chicken product have been recalled by the USDA. Photo Credit: USDA

Hundreds of pounds of a ready-to-eat chicken meatball product have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

Santa Fe Importers, based out of California, is recalling approximately 1,589 pounds of chicken meatball products that contain soy, which is not declared on the label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The recalled, Thai-style meatballs were produced and packaged on April 24 with a case code of 114-102130 on the label. The products that are subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. P-4118” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

In total, 226 cases of the chicken meatballs were recalled. FSIS was notified of the issue after the company learned that the bread crumbs used to make the meatballs contained soy lecithin.

The recall has been labeled as a Class II, which means there is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

