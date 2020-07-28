Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Rattlesnake Discovered In Driveway Of Rockland Residence

Zak Failla
A rattlesnake was discovered in a Hillburn driveway, much to the homeowner's dismay. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A Rockland County resident received an unexpected visitor when a rattlesnake made its way up an area driveway.

A Hillburn resident reported to police over the weekend that a rattlesnake made a surprise guest appearance on his property, prompting an emergency response from police in Ramapo.

According to police, a local snake handler and expert responded to the Blakslee Place home and safely removed the rattlesnake from the driveway, who has been relocated to a safe place.

The New York State Department of Health said that rattlesnakes are generally found in deciduous forests in rugged terrain.

“In the summer, gravid (pregnant) females seem to prefer open, rocky ledges where temperatures are higher, while the males and non-gravid females seem to prefer cooler, thicker woods where the forest canopy is more closed. Rattlers generally migrate from 1.3 to 2.5 miles from their den each summer, with a maximum movement of 4.5 miles observed.”

