Rare Coyote Warning Issued In Metro NY Community

A rare warning was issued by officials in a metro New York community following a recent rash of coyote sightings in the region.

On Long Island, local lawmakers in Nassau County and the SPCA are warning that there have been multiple coyote sightings along the North Shore of the county and in the village of Lattingtown in the Town of Oyster Bay, prompting the warning.

The warning applies to all Long Islanders, officials noted, but specifically to pet owners whose animals could be in potential danger if they encounter a coyote on the loose.

According to the SPCA, pets should not be fed outside, garbage should be covered and kept out of sight, and compact should be made inaccessible.

They said that if you see a coyote, do not run, and they also recommend you make loud noises and wave your arms aggressively.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has also issued a series of tips to reduce the risk of a potential coyote incident:

Do not feed coyotes and discourage others from doing so.

Unintentional food sources attract coyotes and other wildlife and increase risks to people and pets.

Do not feed pets outside.

Make any garbage inaccessible to coyotes and other animals.

Fence or enclose compost piles so they are not accessible to coyotes.

Eliminate the availability of birdseed. Concentrations of birds and rodents that come to feeders can attract coyotes. If you see a coyote near your bird feeder, clean up waste seed and spillage to remove the attractant.

Do not allow coyotes to approach people or pets.

Teach children to appreciate coyotes from a distance.

If you see a coyote, be aggressive in your behavior - stand tall and hold arms out to look large. If a coyote lingers for too long, then make loud noises, wave your arms, and throw sticks and stones.

Do not allow pets to run free. Supervise all outdoor pets to keep them safe from coyotes and other wildlife, especially at sunset and at night. Small dogs and cats are especially vulnerable to coyotes.

Fenced yards may deter coyotes. The fence should be tight to the ground, preferably extending six inches below ground level and taller than four feet.

Remove brush and tall grass from around your home to reduce protective cover for coyotes. Coyotes are typically secretive and like areas where they can hide.

Contact your local police department and DEC regional office for assistance if you notice that coyotes are exhibiting "bold" behaviors and have little or no fear of people. Seeing a coyote occasionally throughout the year is not evidence of bold behavior.

Ask your neighbors to follow these same steps.

"The Eastern coyote can be found in rural farmlands and forests, and occasionally in populated suburban and urban areas," the DEC noted. "In most cases, coyotes avoid people as much as possible.

"In fact, coyotes can provide many exciting opportunities. However, if coyotes learn to associate people with food - such as garbage or pet food - they may lose their natural fear of humans, and the potential for close encounters or conflicts increases."

Anyone who encounters a coyote displaying threatening behavior has been advised to call 911

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.