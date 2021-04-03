Rapper DMX Hospitalized In Hudson Valley In Grave Condition

The rapper DMX is hospitalized in his native New York in Westchester County in grave condition, according to a report by TMZ.

DMX, age 50, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, suffered an overdose around 11 p.m. Friday, April 2, which led to a heart attack, according to TMZ.

He is hospitalized in the critical care unit in White Plains, the report said.

Simmons is a Mount Vernon native who grew up in Yonkers.

Simmons lived near the Bedford border on McLain Street in Mount Kisco with his now-estranged wife Tashera Simmons before putting the home into foreclosure in 2016 after filing for bankruptcy.

DMX (which stands for Dark Man X) spent a year behind bars after pleading guilty to tax evasion. He was released in January 2019.

Clear here to read the TMZ report.

