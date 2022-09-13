Contact Us
Rapist Caught After Assault On Hudson Valley Trailway, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A woman was allegedly raped on the Putnam Trailway in Mahopac.
A woman was allegedly raped on the Putnam Trailway in Mahopac. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Jim.henderson

An alleged rapist was nabbed by police after he allegedly assaulted a woman on a popular Hudson Valley Trailway.

The incident took place in Mahopac shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 on the Putnam Trailway.

According to Lt. Michael Bodo, of the Carmel Police, the department was notified of a sexual assault on the Trailway near Weber Hill Road in Mahopac.

Responding Carmel officers were told that a possible sexual assault had occurred and were quickly able to locate and detain a suspect who was attempting to flee the area on a bicycle, Bodo said.

Officers began an investigation and quickly determined the suspect, Neftali Caal-Chocoj, age 49, of Mahopac had sexually assaulted an adult female victim adjacent to the trail, he added.

Caal-Cocoj was arrested and following a further investigation charged with second-degree rape.

He is being held at the Putnam County Jail on a $200,000 bond. 

"The Carmel Police would like to acknowledge the fast actions of witnesses to this incident that aided in the quick apprehension of the suspect," said Bodo said. 

The department was assisted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office.

