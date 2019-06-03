Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Quest Diagnostics Says Nearly 12M May Have Had Financial, Personal Info Exposed In Data Breach

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Quest Diagnostics headquarters at 500 Plaza Drive in Secaucus.
Quest Diagnostics headquarters at 500 Plaza Drive in Secaucus. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Millions of Quest Diagnostics patients may have had their financial, medical and other personal information exposed in a data breach, the company announced on Monday.

Officials at Quest Diagnostics said Monday that 11.9 million peoples’ personal information, including Social Security numbers may have been compromised after one of its billing collectors reported a data breach.

According to Quest Diagnostics, American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA) notified the company and a Quest contractor that uses AMCA’s billing services last month. The number of patients impacted was only recently determined.

“American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA), a billing collections service provider, has informed Quest Diagnostics that an unauthorized user had access to AMCA’s system containing personal information AMCA received from various entities, including from Quest.

"AMCA provides billing collections services to Optum360, which in turn is a Quest contractor. Quest and Optum360 are working with forensic experts to investigate the matter,” the company posted in a statement.

Quest noted that “AMCA has not yet provided Quest or Optum360 detailed or complete information about the AMCA data security incident, including which information of which individuals may have been affected.  And Quest has not been able to verify the accuracy of the information received from AMCA.”

The data breach dates back to Aug. 1 last year through May 31. Quest said that it has since stopped sending collection requests to AMCA while the investigation is ongoing. An outside security expert has been hired to determine the damage of the breach.

“Quest is taking this matter very seriously and is committed to the privacy and security of our patients’ personal information. Since learning of the AMCA data security incident, we have suspended sending collection requests to AMCA.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.