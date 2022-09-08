Queen Elizabeth II Dies After 7-Decade Tenure At Age 96

This story has been updated.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom, has died at the age of 96 after a seven-decade tenure marked by consistency and stability.

She had been being treated by physicians at her sprawling Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, becomes the UK's King at the age 73.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," a framed statement posted on the front gate of Buckingham Palace in London released around 1:35 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, Sept. 8 succinctly stated. "The King and the Queen Consort (Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall) will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Queen Elizabeth's death comes just two days after she formally welcomed newly-named prime minister Liz Truss at Balmoral.

Truss is the queen's 15th prime minister. Her first was Winston Churchill, who was born in 1874.

Prince William, age 40, one of Charles' two sons, is now second in line to the thrown behind Charles.

"The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatness sadness for me and all the members of our family," Charles said in a statement shortly after the Queen's death was announced. "We mourn the passing of a cherished sovereign and much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country and by countless people around the world."

Charles has not announced what name he will be known as now that he is king. If it is Charles, as expected, he will be known as King Charles III.

