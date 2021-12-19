Public Health Alert Issued For Frozen Soup Products

Officials have issued a public health alert about frozen soup products that may contain undeclared allergens.

Trader Ming's frozen chicken and vegetable wonton soup products may contain shrimp and pork, both of which are not declared on the product label, according to an announcement from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The USDA added that shrimp is a known allergen.

Officials said a recall hasn't been issued because it's believed the products aren't currently available for consumers to buy.

The products were produced by Fortune Avenue Foods, Inc. on Thursday, Nov. 18, and shipped to retailers across the US, the USDA said.

Officials said the products have establishment number “EST. P-18823” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The following product is included in the public health alert:

10.75-oz. containers labeled as “TRADER MING’S CHICKEN & VEGETABLE Wonton Soup” with lot code 31FA322 located on the side of the packaging

The USDA said there haven't been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to the products.

Those with food allergies who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them, the USDA said.

The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

