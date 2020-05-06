Public Health Alert Issued For 34,000 Pounds Of Chicken Noodle Soup

An employee at a grocery store who noticed an incorrect label on a product led to a public health alert regarding a chicken noodle soup product that may contain a known allergen.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert regarding the 34,200 pounds of RCK Foods chicken noodle soup that were misbranded because they inlaced ingredient labels meant for a different product.

According to FSIS, the product contains egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The problem was discovered by a retail store associate who found that an incorrect back label for potato soup was on the chicken noodle soup container and, therefore, did not list egg as an ingredient on the product label.

The items subject to the alert - 15-ounce plastic cups containing “Fresh Foods Market Classic Chicken Noodle Soup” - have a best by date of June 9 and lot code of 425798031120. They were produced on March 11.

A recall was not requested because it is believed that the affected products are no longer available for consumers to purchase. The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “P-33997” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled items were shipped to Kroger retail locations nationwide.

