North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

News

Proposed New Bill Would Ban Noisy Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers Statewide

Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in New York.
Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in New York. Photo Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainImages

New York lawmakers are promoting a new green agenda as they look to potentially put a ban on noisy gas-powered leaf blowers across the state.

State Sen. Pete Harckham (who represents parts of Westchester/Putnam/Dutchess counties) promoted a new bill that would amend New York’s energy laws to require zero-emission landscaping devices no later than 2027.

The bill includes a potential ban on lawnmowers, lawn edgers, leaf blowers, leaf vacuums, and other landscaping equipment.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), one hour of lawn mower use is the equivalent of driving 300 miles from New York City to Albany; whereas one hour of leaf blower use is the same as driving 1,000 miles from downtown to St. Paul, Minnesota.

In total, it is estimated that approximately 54 million Americans mow their lawns, using 800 million gallons of gas per year, with upwards of 17 million gallons spilled into the environment when refueling landscaping equipment.

Last month, California became the first state to ban gas-powered lawn equipment - New York could be the second if the controversial bill passes. It is expected to be voted on during the next legislative session, which begins in January.

“This legislation would help combat global emissions and decrease our footprint,” Harckham wrote in his legislative justification. “The elimination of gas-powered lawn care devices will enhance the health of a community by terminating harmful exposure to toxic emissions and noise pollution.

“The enactment of this legislation will not only enhance the lives of the workers but will also move us towards New York’s National Leading Climate Target of 85W reduction in (greenhouse gas) emissions by 2050.”

